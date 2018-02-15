BSO deputy accidentally shoots himself while responding to North Broward Preparatory School

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy accidentally shot himself in the leg Thursday morning while responding to North Broward Preparatory School Thursday morning.

Coconut Creek police officers also responded to the school at 7600 Lyons Road after receiving reports of shots fired shortly after 9:30 a.m.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said students and staff were evacuated as authorities searched the school.

A Local 10 News viewer said her friend, who is a librarian at the school, barricaded herself inside a bathroom with nine students while the school was on lockdown before they were evacuated.

While at the school, a deputy accidentally discharged his gun, injuring his leg, Oglesby said.

The deputy was treated at the scene and no one else was injured, authorities said.

A parent of a student who attends the school told Local 10 News that authorities searched each building before allowing students and employees back inside.

Oglesby said the initial report of shots being fired at the school was unfounded.

