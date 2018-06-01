Coconut Creek Police Department searches for 2 fake cops

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - The Coconut Creek Police Department is searching for two men Friday who they believe pretended to be police officers when they stopped and searched a 24-year-old man.

The man told police officers that the two men were wearing black vests and duty holsters when they claimed to be Coconut Creek police officers.

More Crime Headlines

They were reportedly in a black Ford Crown Victoria with a push bar on the front bumper, blacked out windows and a spot light.

The man said they stopped him after shopping at the Publix Super Market at Westcreek Commons at 4760 W. Hillsboro Blvd., when he was on his way home.

"He said one of the suspects frisked him and took his ID card. He said they checked his ID inside their vehicle and then gave it back to him and told him he could go," the department's statement said. "When asked for their names and badge numbers, the victim said both suspects refused to give it to him."

The Coconut Creek Police Department doesn't use unmarked black Crown Victorias and are required to provide their badge numbers. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the two men to call 954-973-6700.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.