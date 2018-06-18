Department of Corrections employee injured in Coconut Creek crash

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Department of Corrections employee was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a car and a dump truck in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Sample Road and Lyons Road.

According to Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue officials, the victim was trapped in between the car and the dump truck, which was being used by a DOC roadside cleanup crew.

The woman had to be extricated and was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Authorities said the driver of the sedan was also transported to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

