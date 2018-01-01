Woman dies after crashing into canal in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A 20 year-old woman was killed in a crash Monday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said Mia Angeli Cepeda was driving a Hyundai Sonata south on the turnpike when she veered out of her lane and into oncoming traffic. Cepeda's car sideswipped another vehicle and then crashed into a canal about 7 a.m. near the Atlantic Boulevard exit, Feola said.

The other driver was not hurt in the crash, Feola said.

Capt. Matthew Whiteshield, a spokesman for the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department, said department divers pulled Cepeda from the water and attempted to revive her.

She was trapped inside the car about 150 feet from the embankment, Whiteshield said. Cepeda's car had landed upside down in the water, he said.

Cepeda was transported to a local hospital, where she later died of her injuries, Feola said.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash, Feola said.

