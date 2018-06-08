Mail carriers seen throwing packages up flight of stairs at Coconut Creek home

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - The U.S. Postal Service has apologized to a homeowner after surveillance video captured mail carriers throwing packages at his home.

"I used to hear loud banging on the door and I thought it was them knocking, but actually it was them throwing package up," Ronald Pittman told Local 10 News.

For the past several months, Pittman watched as different mail carriers walked up the stairs to his townhouse only to throw items he ordered online on the floor. In one of the videos, a mail carrier slid a package down the stairs that the homeowner was returning. In another video, a mail carrier has trouble lifting a box up the stairs.

"A lot of times she would pick up stuff that was way too heavy for her and she would just let it roll down the steps," Pittman said. "The first couple of times, yeah, it's kind of funny, but now it's just, now they're tossing it up the steps."

Pittman said he installed the camera after noticing several packages were delivered with damaged items inside. Most of the damaged goods had to be returned.

In response to the video, the USPS released the following statement:

"A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We were disappointed to see the actions of the carrier in the video. We take the customer's concerns very seriously and apologize."

According to the USPS, all mail carrier receive the same training and must be able to lift up to 70 pounds.

