Man accused of killing 2, injuring 2 in Coconut Creek appears in court

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A man accused of killing two people and injuring two others, including a police officer, in Coconut Creek made his first court appearance on Monday.

The shootings and stabbings happened Saturday morning along Northwest 57th Drive between Northwest 42nd Way and 43rd Way in the city's Coral Point subdivision.

Jason Roseman, 44, faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder and violating his probation.

He was ordered held without bond on Monday.

Police said Roseman killed a woman and her daughter, injured the daughter's boyfriend and then shot an officer who was responding to the scene. He also killed the initial victim's dog, authorities said.

"I was hysterical," Jackie Fantozzi, who knew the mother and daughter, said.

Friends have identified the victims as Jan Kirkland; her daughter, Hannah Bonta; and Bonta's boyfriend, Craig Newman, who is in extremely critical condition at Broward Health North.

Police said the responding officer, Andrew Renna, 30, was shot in the torso.

"Hannah, I can tell you, was an amazing young lady," Fantozzi said.

Fantozzi said Kirkland met Roseman a few months ago. She said they developed a romantic relationship and friends saw warning signs early on.

"He would be angry, like extremely. I'm telling you possessive jealous," Fantozzi said.

Fantozzi said Kirkland and Roseman got into some sort of argument several hours before the murders. She believes Bonta was trying to help her mother before she was killed.

"They were wonderful people. They both had big hearts," Fantozzi said. "The world is missing two great people."

