COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek police, the man was found dead at about 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at Hillsboro Boulevard and U.S. Highway 441.

No arrests have been made and police did not say how the man died.

Anyone with information should call Coconut Creek police at 964-973-6700.

