Monarch High School student faces charges after beating caught on camera

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A high school student was arrested after she was captured on cellphone video last week attacking a classmate.

The incident occurred Nov. 9 at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek.

The video shows two girls exchanging words before one of them repeatedly punches the other, pulls her hair and slams her head down on a classroom desk as dozens of students watch.

"It was a fight about candy or something," one student told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez.

"It was very intense," another student said. "I mean, I didn't know what to think because I don't know either of them."

Students at the high school have been talking about the incident and the video ultimately led to the girl who attacked the other student being arrested.

There was no teacher in sight in the video, but the teacher was apparently there and reportedly called for help.

Several students said the fight was the result of bullying. But it's unclear who's been bullying who, despite the vicious attack.

Police said that, regardless, the sophomore who is seen starting the fight is facing a misdemeanor battery charge.

"Don't bully people, because you don't know what they might do. You don't know how they're going to respond," one student said.

"The school's security specialist and School Resource Officer immediately responded to the classroom to intervene, after being notified of the incident," a Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman said in a statement Friday. "School leadership and staff are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation. In addition, school disciplinary measures are in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct. The school's principal and administrators remain in communication with those involved. Once again, this situation is being taken seriously, as the safety of our students is always paramount."

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which is also in Broward County, criticized the school's handling of the incident, saying the student in question was first only issued a civil citation.

"Students need to be held accountable. #Fixit," he wrote.

Update on brutal fight at monarch High School .@browardschools gave girl a civil citation .After sending Video to @CreekFamilyPD student was arrested for battery . Students need to be held accountable #Fixit — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 16, 2018

