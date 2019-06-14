Multiple vehicles burglarized at Coconut Creek residential complex

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Multiple vehicles were burglarized overnight inside a residential complex in Coconut Creek.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly went to The Landings community Friday morning and counted nine vehicles on Fisherman Drive that had smashed-out windows.

Residents told Kelly that nothing of value was taken from the vehicles.

Similar break-ins were reported at the same community in April and in September 2018.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

