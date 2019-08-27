Police: Coconut Creek murder suspect confessed, wanted to kill everyone in home

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - New details are emerging regarding the case of Jason Roseman, the man accused of killing two people and injuring two others last weekend in Coconut Creek.

Roseman, 44, who made his first court appearance Monday, is facing charges of premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder and violating his probation.

He was ordered to be held without bond.

According to a newly released police report, Roseman told authorities that he killed his girlfriend, Jan Kirkland; her adult daughter Hannah Bonta; and attempted to kill Bonta's boyfriend, Craig Newman.

Newman remains in critical condition at Broward Health North.

Coconut Creek police officer Andrew Renna, 30, was the first to arrive on scene but was shot in the torso before exiting his marked patrol vehicle, police say. He is listed in stable condition.

According to the report, Roseman had been arguing with Kirkland about an ex-boyfriend. It also states that Kirkland also told him that she was pregnant and intended to raise the child without him.

Roseman told police that he "flipped out" after Kirkland pushed him while trying to get through a doorway of the residence they shared, the report read.

According to the report, Roseman grabbed a knife and stabbed Kirkland to death, then dragged her across the home and held her while telling her he loved her.

The report goes on to say Roseman told police he then decided to kill everybody in the house, which included Kirkland's daughter and her daughter's boyfriend, who were sleeping upstairs.

Though there was a gun in the house, Roseman told police he decided to stab everyone instead of shooting them because of the noise the firearm would make.

He stabbed Bonta, who came downstairs first, multiple times before the noise attracted Newman, who Roseman also stabbed, according to the report.

Police say Roseman then took the gun and opened fire on a police vehicle he saw coming down the road. According to the report, Roseman said he did that in hopes that officers would fire back and kill him.

Jackie Fantozzi, who knew Kirkland and Bonta, told Local 10 earlier this week that Kirkland had met Roseman a few months ago and the two developed a romantic relationship.

She also said friends were concerned early on.

"He would be angry, like extremely. I'm telling you possessive jealous," Fantozzi said of Roseman.

