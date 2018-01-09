Roommates accused of leaving man to die after he overdosed on heroin

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Two roommates face manslaughter charges after they failed to get medical help for a man who overdosed on heroin inside their home in November, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that Joshua Isabella, 30, of Deerfield Beach, drove his co-worker Robert Schulze, 29, of Coconut Creek, home when the two decided to inject heroin.

Oglesby said Isabella overdosed in Schulze's bedroom at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

Schulze called his roommate, John Grasmick, 39, and the men left the victim to die instead of calling 911, Oglesby said.

Detectives said the suspects placed Isabella in his own car later that evening and drove him to Deerfield Mall.

Isabella's body was found in his running car about 8 p.m. the next day by a security guard, authorities said.

Schulze and Grasmick, who were arrested Friday, both face a manslaughter charge. Grasmick faces an additional charge of violating his parole. Both are being held without bond.

