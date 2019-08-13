Coral Gables detectives search for brazen thief in Miami-Dade

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Detectives are searching for the thief who dared to steal from the Coral Gables Police Department.

The thief drove away with a marked sports utility vehicle that was parked at a police officer's home on Sunday night, and abandoned it in Miami's Little River neighborhood.

A Miami police officer found it under Interstate 95 on Monday morning. The back window was shattered and a lock box in the trunk had been forced open.

The SUV is at the department's headquarters in Coral Gables on Monday night. The thief couldn't get a hold of anything valuable since the officer took the weapon and equipment out of the car.

A couple of weeks ago, two thieves broke into a Miami police car, but they were only able to take a flashlight since that officer had also removed the weapon and equipment out of the car. But last month, a Miami Beach police officer left the weapon in the car, so thieves were able to steal it.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the brazen thefts to call them at 305-442-1600 or to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

