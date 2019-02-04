Coral Gables fire station vandalized with spray paint

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Coral Gables police are investigating after a group of vandals spray painted a fire station early Monday morning.

The incident was reported at the fire station at 525 S. Dixie Highway.

According to Coral Gables police spokeswoman Kelly Denham, some firefighters left the building at 6:30 a.m. during shift change and smelled the strong odor of paint.

Denham said the firefighters then saw graffiti which was still wet all over the building.

The graffiti was tagged "VCR Crew," Denham said.

She said detectives are looking into who members of the VCR Crew are.

According to Denham, the incident occurred in a gated section of the fire station.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

