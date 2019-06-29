Coral Gables hazmat investigates substance on UM campus, officials say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Coral Gables Fire Department officials said the hazmat team and the Miami Fire Department were investigating some type of substance in a dumpster in the 5000 block of San Amaro Drive Friday night.

Officials initially responded to the area after receiving reports of smoke coming from the dumpster on the University of Miami campus.

When they arrived, the smoke was out, but a search of the dumpster led the fire officials to what they described as a “substance” and took it with them to try to identify.

Officials said no students were around the scene, which has now ben cleared.

No other details were immediately released.

