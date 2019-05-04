Firefighters suspect lightning caused house fire in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Betty Brouwler was scared Friday night when she noticed there was smoke coming out of her neighbor's house in Coral Gables.

A man tried to get in the house at the 800th block of Ortega Avenue because of the smoke. Brouwler called 911 and she said Coral Gables Fire Department firefighters responded within minutes.

Lt. Daniel Amador said the firefighters confronted "very heavy fire." Firefighters suspect lighting in the area might be to blame, but they are still investigating.

There was damage to the roof of the house and the fire started in the attic. Noone was at the home, which firefighters said is not safe.

