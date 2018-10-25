Homeless man stabbed University of Miami student more than 60 times, police say

Robert Wayne Gore (left) faces charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary in the death of University of Miami student Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A homeless man accused of killing a University of Miami student broke into the victim's Coral Gables apartment and stabbed him more than 60 times, police said.

Robert Wayne Gore, 28, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 7 death of Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gore entered Abualfaraj's apartment at 6580 Santona St. through an unlocked door, armed himself with "multiple sharp weapons" and stabbed the victim more than 60 times, killing him.

Police said Gore then left with several items belonging to Abualfaraj.

Abualfaraj's roommate returned to the apartment and discovered the body.

Police said Gore was found by police Wednesday afternoon after he was captured on surveillance video stealing items from a gas station in Cutler Bay. Police said he gave a recorded confession detailing his involvement in the burglary and fatal stabbing.

Abualfaraj's family told Local 10 News the arrest has been a huge relief for them.

Gore faces charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary. He was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

