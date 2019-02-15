Teen wanted in connection with armed carjacking in Coral Gables

Angel E. Parras, 17, is accused of committing an armed carjacking Feb. 8 in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Coral Gables police are searching for a 17-year-old boy they said committed an armed carjacking last week.

The carjacking was reported Feb. 8 in the 1100 block of Asturia Avenue.

Authorities said Angel E. Parras, whose last known address was in Homestead, should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Parras may be driving a white 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 that was taken during the carjacking.

Authorities said the SUV has Florida tag 927SV.

Anyone with information about Parras' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

