List of gas stations out of fuel Thursday night in Coral Gables

By Michelle F. Solomon - Podcast Producer/Reporter
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Coral Gables on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

  • BJ's at 7050 Coral Way
  • Chevron at 700 NW 57th Ave.
  • Marathon at 2301 SW 22nd St .
  • Marathon at 4941 SW 8th St.
  • Rocket Fuel at 5695 W. Flagler St.
  • Shell at 1492 S. Dixie Highway
  • Sunoco at 1694 W. Flagler St.
  • U-Gas at 4690 W. Flagler St.

For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base. 

