List of gas stations out of fuel Thursday night in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Coral Gables on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

BJ's at 7050 Coral Way

Chevron at 700 NW 57th Ave.

Ave. Marathon at 2301 SW 22nd St .

St Marathon at 4941 SW 8th St.

St. Rocket Fuel at 5695 W. Flagler St.

Shell at 1492 S. Dixie Highway

Sunoco at 1694 W. Flagler St.

U-Gas at 4690 W. Flagler St.

For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.

