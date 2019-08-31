List of gas stations out of fuel Thursday night in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Coral Gables on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.
- BJ's at 7050 Coral Way
- Chevron at 700 NW 57th Ave.
- Marathon at 2301 SW 22nd St .
- Marathon at 4941 SW 8th St.
- Rocket Fuel at 5695 W. Flagler St.
- Shell at 1492 S. Dixie Highway
- Sunoco at 1694 W. Flagler St.
- U-Gas at 4690 W. Flagler St.
For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.
