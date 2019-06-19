Man fatally shoots self after leading police on chase

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A man fatally shot himself after a police chase Tuesday in Coral Gables, police said.

The man was trying to elude police after stealing equipment and cash during an armed robbery at a cell phone store on Southwest Eighth Street, Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said.

Officers were able to track down the man using the equipment he stole and stopped the car at Salzebo Street and Alcazar Avenue in Coral Gables, Cowart said.

Before they were able to arrest him, the man shot himself, Cowart said.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.



