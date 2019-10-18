Man steals Miami soccer player's book bag from locker room during match

Omar Montalvo is accused of stealing a University of Miami soccer player's book bag from the women's locker room at the Hecht Athletic Center.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - An 18-year-old man is accused of entering the women's locker room at an athletic building on the University of Miami campus and stealing a student-athlete's backpack.

Omar Montalvo was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary, theft and fraudulent use of personal identification.

According to a police report, Montalvo entered the women's locker room at the Hecht Athletic Center during an Oct. 7 match and took the unidentified soccer player's book bag, which contained her wallet.

Police said Montalvo used two of the credit cards in the victim's wallet -- one to make a Redbox purchase for $3.21 and another to try and purchase tickets through the website SeatGeek.

A review of surveillance video showed Montalvo walking out of the locker room carrying the victim's team-issued Adidas book bag, according to the report.

Pinecrest police identified the thief as Montalvo, who had been arrested in connection with a similar incident that occurred at Gulliver Preparatory School in September.

When detectives went to Montalvo's home, his mother gave them consent to search her Dodge Journey. Detectives said they found the victim's student identification card, the cover for her AirPods and her stolen book bag in the rear compartment. Montalvo's mother later found the victim's AirPods in the home and turned them over to police.

Montalvo was issued a trespassing warning at the University of Miami and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The police report didn't identify the student-athlete by name, only referring to her as a soccer player from Michigan. Freshman forward/midfielder Jaclyn Marra is the only such player from the state.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.