Man suspected in UM laptop theft believed responsible for other on-campus thefts

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A man suspected of stealing a laptop at the University of Miami's main campus is believed to be responsible for other on-campus thefts, authorities said.

Police said the man was most recently captured on surveillance video Jan. 25 walking onto the fourth floor of the university's Flipse Building during a short time frame when the victim's laptop was stolen from her office.

Police said the man resembles a subject of interest in numerous other office thefts that have been reported on campus.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call UM police at 305-284-6666 or Coral Gables police at 305-442-1600.

Authorities advise the public to place purses and valuables in a locked drawer when stepping away from your desk and locking all doors into your office, even if you are close by or leaving for a few minutes.

