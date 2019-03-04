Miami police officer involved in crash in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A Miami police officer was involved in a car crash early Monday morning in Coral Gables.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 near Riviera Drive.

Local 10 News was at the scene as the marked police cruiser was stopped next to an overturned Kia.

While Miami police have confirmed one of their officers was involved in the wreck, they have not said how the crash occurred.

The conditions of the officer and other driver involved in the crash have not been released.

Southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed for hours after the collision; however, all lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.



