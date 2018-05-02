Music teacher arrested years after having sex with teen, police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A South Florida music teacher was arrested Tuesday, years after he had sex with a girl who was 16 at the time, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Justin James House, 31, was 26 in June 2013 when he had sex with the teen while working as a senior counselor at the Frost Young Musician's Summer Camp at the University of Miami.

Police said House befriended the girl and invited her to his dorm room on campus.

Authorities said House digitally penetrated the victim and asked her to perform oral sex on him.

According to the arrest report, House asked the teen to return to his dorm room the next day, where they had sex.

The victim told police she had sex with House two or three times during the two weeks of summer camp.

Police said House remained in contact with the teen after summer camp ended and they had sexual relations once again when she returned for summer camp in 2014.

Police said the victim met with detectives in March about her claims and called House so they could hear him admitting that he knew she was 16 when they first had sex and knew that it was wrong.

House faces a charge of engaging in a sexual act with a minor. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

House currently works at Lorah Park Elementary School in northwest Miami-Dade.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools holds its employees to a higher standard," Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jaquelyn Calzadilla said in a statement . "Although this case is not related to his employment with the school district, the charge against this individual is serious, reprehensible and considered a disqualifying offense that will result in his termination. The school district will continue to cooperate with Coral Gables Police in their investigation."

