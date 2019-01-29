Officers track down Coral Gables carjackers in minutes, police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Three men were arrested Monday after police said they carjacked a couple at gunpoint in Coral Gables.

A spokesperson for the Coral Gables Police Department said the men stole a gray Toyota around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of San Ignacio Avenue.

A few minutes later, officers spotted the Toyota and arrested the three men without incident, the spokesperson said.

Police did not immediately identify the arrested men.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.