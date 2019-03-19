Coral Gables

Police investigate after Gulliver Academy student posts picture of gun on social media

School spokeswoman says no direct threat made

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Police and school officials began an investigation Monday after parents reported a Gulliver Academy student posted a picture of a gun on social media.

The Coral Gables Police Department identified the child as a student at Gulliver Academy, but there was no threat attached to the picture. 

Laura Guitar, a spokeswoman for Gulliver, released a statement saying school administrators were aware of the incident. 

"We are aware of concerning social media communications by a student," she said. "However, no direct threat was made, our protocols were followed and the child was referred by administration for review. The safety of our students is of paramount importance. We take situations like this seriously and are handling the matter according to established protocols and procedures."

The student attends the Marian C. Krutulis Campus at 12595 Red Road, police said. 

