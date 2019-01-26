Police search for suspect after shots fired in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A Coral Gables resident shot at a man who tried to break into home Saturday morning, police said. The man fled in a 2017 or 2018 silver Nissan Altima, setting off a day-long manhunt throughout the city.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 4900 block of Orduna Drive. Officers later spotted the man near the Riviera Country Club, a spokesman for the department said.

Police advised people who live in the area to stay in their homes. K-9 and SWAT units were also searching for the man, the department said.

Police released a photo of the suspect's car in the hope that someone could identify the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.





