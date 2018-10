CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A gray SUV crashed into a Barnes & Noble store Wednesday afternoon in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables police spokeswoman Kelly Dunham said no one was injured in the crash at 152 Miracle Mile.

According to Dunham, it appears the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake before crashing through the window of the store.

No other details were immediately released.

