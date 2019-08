CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami classes are canceled from Friday afternoon through Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday.

The cancellation applies to classes held at the university campuses in Coral Gables, Virginia Key and Miami-Dade County's Allapattah neighborhood.

The university has also canceled events scheduled for the Labor Day weekend.

For more information, call the university's emergency hotline at 1-800-227-0354/

