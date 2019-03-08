University of Miami student uses stolen credit card numbers to pay for tuition, cops say

Zhaosen Zhang, a 22-year-old University of Miami student from China, is accused of using stolen credit card numbers to pay for his tuition.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A University of Miami student was arrested Thursday, accused of using stolen credit card numbers to pay for his tuition.

Zhaosen Zhang, 22, an international student from China, faces felony charges of grand theft and identity theft.

According to the Miami Herald, the university began investigating Zhang after a woman claimed he used her credit card to pay for more than $6,000 worth of tuition. She said she didn't know him or authorize him to use her credit card.

The private university in Coral Gables estimates the tuition for the 2019-20 academic year costs more than $50,000.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.