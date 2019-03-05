Woman accused of fleeing after crash that injured police officer

Amalia Gonzalez, 29, is accused of fleeing after causing a crash that injured a Miami police officer in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A woman who fled after causing a crash that injured a Miami police officer has been arrested, police said.

Amalia Gonzalez, 29, of Miami Beach, faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Coral Gables police Sgt. Tomas Salcedo said Gonzalez was driving a Kia Sorrento north on U.S. Highway 1 about 2:45 a.m. Monday when she somehow lost control and collided with a Miami police cruiser traveling in the opposite direction.

Salcedo said Gonzalez ran away after the crash. She was later taken into custody near Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Ruiz Avenue.

Miami police Officer Alain Guerra suffered a broken wrist in the crash.

Gonzalez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She was being held there in lieu of $11,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.