Crane falls on Florida-based Oasis of the Seas cruise ship

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS - A large construction crane fell on a Royal Carribean cruise ship Monday while the vessel was in dry dock in the Bahamas.

Eight people were injured in the accident, but none of the injuries is considered life-threatening.

Video from the Great Bahamas Shipyard near Freeport shows the crane resting on the side of the company's Oasis of the Seas.

As the ship was out of service and in dry dock, no passengers were on board. However, it was not immediately known how many construction personnel may have been on the ship when the accident occurred.

“We are responding to a construction site incident at the Great Bahamas Shipyard, where Oasis of the Seas is currently in dry dock," the company said in a statement. "As of 1:45 pm EDT, we are accounting for the whereabouts of all site personnel and working with local authorities to determine if there have been any injuries. We are aware of damage to the dock structure and to construction cranes. We are assessing damage to the ship.”

BP BREAKING| Bahamian police on Grand Bahama confirms an accident that occurred at GB Ship Yard.



Police nor our teams on the ground can confirm if anyone has been injured... pic.twitter.com/mQ6QXYa3Hw — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) April 1, 2019

According to the ship's itinerary, the Oasis of the Seas, which sails out of Port Canaveral, finished its last passenger cruise on Sunday. It was reportedly scheduled to be moved to Miami for the fall/winter schedule

One of the largest ships in the world, the Oasis of the Seas made news in January when it was forced to return to Florida early after nearly 300 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus.

