Crook steals Disney 'Magic Band,' caught wearing it at Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A man who allegedly broke into a Florida home and stole a Walt Disney World "magic band" was spotted, in of all places, the Magic Kingdom.

Winter Park police used Twitter to send out a photo of the man who was recorded riding Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin while wearing the stolen magic band.

"These guys are definitely not Galactic Heroes," the post read.

Magic Bands are personalized wristbands guests wear at the Walt Disney World Resort which contain information such as hotel and dining arrangements, along with park tickets.

Hey friends and #DisTwitter, we need your help identifying this man. A residential burglary occurred and the suspect was captured using a magic band that was stolen during that time. These guys are definitely not Galactic Heroes 🤦🏻‍♀️ call 407-644-1313 with any info! #BOLO pic.twitter.com/JrwCW2Wq8h — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) April 11, 2019

