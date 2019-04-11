Florida

Crook steals Disney 'Magic Band,' caught wearing it at Magic Kingdom

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A man who allegedly broke into a Florida home and stole a Walt Disney World "magic band" was spotted, in of all places, the Magic Kingdom.

Winter Park police used Twitter to send out a photo of the man who was recorded riding Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin while wearing the stolen magic band.

More Disney World Headlines

"These guys are definitely not Galactic Heroes," the post read.

Magic Bands are personalized wristbands guests wear at the Walt Disney World Resort which contain information such as hotel and dining arrangements, along with park tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.