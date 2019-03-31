Debris from Hurricane Michael fuels large wildfire on Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Firefighters battled a large brush fire Sunday near Callaway along the Florida Panhandle. Officials said trees downed by Hurricane Michael have complicated efforts to control the blaze, which has already burned more than 500 acres.

About 30 homes are currently threatened by the fire and another 20 have been evacuated, the Florida Forest Service said.

The Forest Service has deployed nine bulldozers and two aircraft to help fight the fire. The service said more resources were en route.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon and firefighters managed to contain the blaze to about 100 acres by nightfall, but strong northerly winds early Sunday caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.