'He saved my mother's life,' woman says about man who found victim inside locked van

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Security guard Khambrel Brandon met the daughter of a disabled woman Monday who he recently found locked inside a medical transport van.

"He saved my mother's life. Without him, I'd be planning a funeral," Shakira Breedlove said.

Brandon was patrolling the Tallman Pines Apartments in Deerfield Beach on Aug. 8 when he heard Carol Roberson’s cries for help coming from a locked medical transport van.

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies said Roberson was left in the van by driver Oscar Dorador.

Instead of driving Roberson to her nursing home after picking her up from a dialysis appointment, Dorador, 38, drove to his apartment complex, parked the van, turned it off and got out, authorities said.

Deputies said Brandon discovered Roberson in the van after she was trapped inside for more than four hours.

"I did what anyone would have done," Brandon said. "God was with us that night. I did what I hope someone would do for my mother."

Brandon said the incident occurred on his second day on the job at the apartment complex.

Ready 2 Transport Inc. fired Dorador after the incident and declined to comment to Local 10 News about what happened.

Dorador was arrested last Wednesday on a charge of neglecting an elderly disabled adult without great bodily harm and was ordered held in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

He has since posted bail and has been released from jail as he awaits his next court date.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.