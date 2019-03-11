1 seriously injured in Deerfield Beach house fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - One person was seriously injured in an early morning fire at a Deerfield Beach home.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. Monday at a house on Southeast Fourth Court.

About 25 firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the home and two people standing outside, directing them inside, Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

Once inside the home, firefighters found a victim in a bedroom where the fire appeared to have started, Kane said.

That victim, whose injuries are considered life-threatening, was taken to Broward Health North.

The victim's identity hasn't been revealed.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes.

No other injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.