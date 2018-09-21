10-month-old boy bitten by dog in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A baby was rushed to a Fort Lauderdale hospital Thursday after being bitten by a dog in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue paramedics airlifted the 10-month-old boy to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

"The young child is in stable condition, but in an abundance of caution, paramedics chose to fly the child by helicopter to Broward Health, the closest level 1 pediatric trauma center," Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said.

Kane said paramedics were called to the 300 block of Southwest First Court shortly after 6 p.m. about a boy with a dog bite to his head.

Deputies went to the home looking for the golden retriever that bit the boy, but nobody was home.

Kane said the boy's injuries were not life-threatening.

