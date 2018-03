DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Two adults and three children were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of 4291 NW Ninth Ave.

Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane, of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, said the victims were taken to Broward Health North with minor injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

