2 dead, 3 hurt in crash along Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a three-car crash along Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach Saturday, authorities said.

Paramedics transported the three people who were hurt to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. Their condition was not disclosed.

The two people who died were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 4500 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard was shut down for several hours because of the crash, deputies said.

