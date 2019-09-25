2 people found dead at Deerfield Beach home, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning at a home in Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, the bodies were discovered around 9:40 a.m. by deputies and fire personnel who were called to the home in the area of Northeast 39th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Homicide and crime scene detectives remain at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

No other details were immediately known.

