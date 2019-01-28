1 killed, 2 injured when cars crash, catch fire on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when two cars crashed and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.
The fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of Southwest 10th Street.
Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said two adults were taken to Broward Health North with head injuries. Another was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Another crash on the opposite end of the county blocked southbound traffic on I-95.
Kane said six vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash near the Pembroke Road exit.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.