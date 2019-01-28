1 killed, 2 injured when cars crash, catch fire on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

A view from Sky 10 shows a firefighter dousing two charred cars with water on the side of Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when two cars crashed and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

The fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of Southwest 10th Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said two adults were taken to Broward Health North with head injuries. Another was pronounced dead at the scene.

These charred cars remain on the side of Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach after a fiery crash that killed one person and injured two others.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Another crash on the opposite end of the county blocked southbound traffic on I-95.

A crash involving six vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 95 near the Pembroke Road exit.

Kane said six vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash near the Pembroke Road exit.



