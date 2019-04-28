2 young girls seriously hurt in car crash along I-95

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Two young girls were seriously injured Sunday in a car crash along Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said two cars collided just after 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road. One the vehicles also struck a barrier wall, Kane said.

The crash prompted authorities to shut down several lanes of the highway, causing traffic delays. Authorities were diverting southbound traffic onto Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Paramedics transported the children to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Their injuries were described as life-threatening.

A man and a woman were also hurt in the crash. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, while man was treated at the scene. Both of their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

