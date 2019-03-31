3-year-old boy struck by car backing out of parking space

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy was hurt after he was struck by a car backing out of a parking space Sunday in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the boy somehow walked behind a car in the 200 block of Northeast 20th Avenue. The car wasn't a family member's vehicle, Kane said.

Paramedics airlifted the boy to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Kane said the boy's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. He was listed in serious but stable condition.

