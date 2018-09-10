4-month-old dead after being found unresponsive in Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said deputies were called to a home on Deer Creek Road about 10:40 a.m. Sunday after the infant was found unresponsive.

Oglesby said the child was taken to West Boca Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Oglesby said the infant's parents are cooperating with the death investigation and the Palm Beach County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

