Boca Raton man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

Michael Green, 68, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Boca Raton man was arrested last week in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Michael Green, 68, faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of a crash and tampering with evidence.

On March 8 around 7:30 p.m., Grigoriy Berkolayko was crossing North Federal Highway near Northeast Eller Street when he was struck and killed by an older model Chevrolet Silverado.

Deputies said Green slowed to a near stop, but did not render aid.

Paramedics transported Berkolayko to Broward Health North, where he died of his injuries.

An anonymous tip led to Green's arrest on Friday, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Anthony Morales at 954-321-4840 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

