Broward Sheriff's Office salutes deputy killed in crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is in mourning after a deputy died Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the department, said his name will be released Monday.

"This is a devastating time for all of us," Coleman-Wright said.

The driver of a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck collided with the deputy's patrol cruiser about 3 a.m. at Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail. The deputy was traveling southbound on Military Trail and the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on Southwest 10th Street, according to traffic homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus.

Both drivers were taken to Broward Health North, where the deputy was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup is in stable condition and doctors expect him to survive.

Dozens of deputies and BSO Department of Fire Rescue personnel lined up about 10:30 a.m. to escort the body of the deputy from the hospital to the Broward County medical examiner's office in Fort Lauderdale.

De Jesus is asking anyone with information about the crash to call him at 954-321-4842.

This morning our hearts are heavy. The Broward Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the loss of a #BSO deputy who died after being involved in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning. We ask for thoughts and prayers. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2019

