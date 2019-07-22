BSO identifies deputy killed in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A deputy hired by the Broward Sheriff's Office last year was killed in Sunday morning's Deerfield Beach crash.

Deputy Benjamin Nimtz, 30, was identified Monday as the victim who died in the early-morning collision at Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said Nimtz's cruiser collided with a Toyota Tundra pickup truck at the intersection. She said he was on his way to a domestic dispute at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to Broward Health North, where Nimtz was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old driver of the pickup truck was identified as Darren Johnson. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Traffic homicide detectives said a preliminary investigation reveals that Johnson was speeding, and his excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Investigators are awaiting the results of Johnson's toxicology test.

"Right now, everything is under investigation," Coleman-Wright said.

Coleman-Wright said Nimtz had been hired by the BSO in March 2018.

According to a GoFundMe page, Nimtz was a husband and father of two. The page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

"As you can imagine, this is a devastating time for all of us," Coleman-Wright said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call BSO traffic homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4842.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.