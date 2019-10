DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing diver off Deerfield Beach.

According to the Coast Guard, a 55-year-old man was reported missing Sunday night during a dive trip.

The Coast Guard said the man was diving with a group on the Lady Go Diver, but when the group resurfaced, he did not.

The Broward Sheriff's Office also assisted in the search.

