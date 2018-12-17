Couple caught on camera in lightning-fast robbery of mobile phone store

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man and a woman who were caught on camera robbing a Sprint store Sunday afternoon in Deerfield Beach.

Security video from the store at East Hillsborough Road and South Federal Highway shows the man trying to distract the employees as the woman removes security cables from the nearby phones. Both fled the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

“This guy you see is pretty calm, pretty bold and pretty experienced,” said Michelle Rhenals who works at the store.

Eric Diaz, the owner of the store, believes the man had scouted out another one of his stores in Margate a few days before the Deerfield Beach robbery. He suspects that the man may have robbed other stores in the area.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS.

