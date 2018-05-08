Couple faces charges in brazen iPhone robberies, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man and woman in connection with a series of smash-and-grab thefts from mobile phone stores in Florida.

Wanesha Grant, 26, and Rodney Stephens, 26, each face a charge of theft of more than $300.

Deputies said Grant and Stephen worked as a team last month to steal four iPhones from a Sprint store in Deerfield Beach. According to the arrest report, the couple forcibly ripped the devices from their anti-theft restraints. The theft activated the store's alarms to sound, causing Grant and Stephens to flee the store, the report said.

A witness and a store employee followed and saw Grant and Stephens drive away in a silver Toyota Corolla, deputies said.

While investigating the Sprint store theft, deputies discovered a pair matching Grant and Stephens' descriptions were suspected of stealing phones from a Verizon Wireless store in Deerfield, and two other Sprint stores in Pompano Beach and Orlando.

All of the incidents were filmed by the stores' security cameras, deputies said.

Grant and Stephens were arrested Monday after a deputy recognized Grant after she left her apartment in Deerfield Beach.

Grant is currently being held at North Broward Bureau Jail in Pompano Beach on more than $25,000 bond. Stephens is currently being held at the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on $2,000 bond.

