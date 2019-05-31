Coyote spotted running through Deerfield Beach neighborhood

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Residents of the Waterford neighborhood in Deerfield Beach are concerned about coyotes after multiple reports and sightings of the wild animals.

Keith Hubbell told Local 10 News he couldn't believe his eyes when he spotted one on Thursday.

"I was driving home from Publix," Hubbell said.

Hubbell filmed the coyote running through the neighborhood.

"Right out in the middle of the open, in the middle of the day. I was a little shocked," he said.

Other neighbors said they too have seen the animals.

"I have only concerns because I have two small dogs and I wouldn't want anything to happen to them," Steve Haynes said. "Coyotes, of course, are predators and anything smaller than them looks like dinner."

Neighbors said flocks of ducks and geese nearby have definitely dwindled.

The naturalized canine came west and is now in every county of Florida.

Hubbell said he is sure the one he saw isn't alone.

"This one was pretty healthy," Hubbell said. "I couldn't tell if it was a male or female, but I think when it squatted it looked like a female stance to me, so there definitely has to be others."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are well aware of the coyotes, but trapping and removing them is ineffective and may increase the population, they said.

Instead, officials ask residents with small children and animals to stay inside at sunrise or sunset.

If you encounter one, haze the animal. Yell, wave your arms, whistle, throw rocks or carry a stick to swing. Even a brazen one will move on, officials said.

